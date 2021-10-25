Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday reiterated the Bajrang Dal’s demand that the name of the web series Ashram should be changed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s comments came a day after the Hindutva group vandalised the set of the web series when it was being shot in state capital Bhopal. Members of the group threw ink on filmmaker Prakash Jha.

In videos shared on social media on Sunday by witnesses, Bajrang Dal members could be seen chasing down crew members and beating one of them. Members of the group claimed that the web series was an assault on Hinduism. The group said it will not allow the shooting to go on till the title of the show was changed.

The web series stars Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury and others. Deol plays the role of a preacher whose followers have blind faith in him. But, the preacher is a conman.

Mishra on Monday supported the Bajrang Dal’s demand to change the name of the web series. “Why is the web series named Ashram?” he said. “They [the makers of the show] will understand [the consequences] if they name it [the web series] after ‘others’ [religions]?”

The state home minister, however, admitted that the vandalism was wrong and noted that four accused persons had been arrested after the incident. “Don’t do something that can cause trouble,” Mishra said. “But, Jha saheb, think about your mistakes too.”

The Madhya Pradesh minister said that the state administration will issue detailed guidelines on the matter. “If a story has an objectionable scene, or a visual that hurts the sentiment of a religion, then the makers should approach the government and take permission for shooting,” he said.

Mishra added that the administration would welcome anyone who wants to visit Madhya Pradesh for filming, but if objectionable scenes are involved then the authorities should be informed.

The state minister also referred to an advertisement by beauty brand Fem that is owned by consumer goods company Dabur. The ad showed a same-sex couple celebrating the Hindu festival Karwa Chauth.

“Why are such clippings and ads released only for festivities related to Hindu religion?” Mishra asked. “Today, they showed a lesbian breaking the fast for Karwa Chauth, looking at her partner through the seive. Tomorrow, they will show two boys taking pheras and getting married. This is objectionable.”

Well done, Fem/Dabur!



A nice film for a traditional, often-criticized festival by an otherwise conservative brand. pic.twitter.com/gHBTca6jP8 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) October 22, 2021

Following a controversy around the ad, Dabur issued an apology early on Monday.

“Dabur and Fem as a brand strive for diversity, inclusion and equality, and we proudly support these values in our organisation and within our communities,” the statement read. “We understand that not everyone will agree with our stance, and we respect their right to hold a different point of view...If we have hurt the sentiments of any individual or group, it was unintentional, and we apologise.”

However, on Monday evening, the company said that it has withdrawn the advertisement. “Fem’s Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments,” the company said.