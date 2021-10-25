Actor Ananya Panday on Monday skipped questioning in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case and has asked for more time from the Narcotics Control Bureau to appear before it, reported NDTV. The actor had been questioned on two consecutive days last week by the agency.

The NCB had raided a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2 and seized drugs on board.

The actor on Monday skipped the questioning, saying that she was unwell. “Actress Ananya Panday is not well and sought for time,” NCB’s Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain told the Hindustan Times.

Jain said that another summon would be issued to Panday in the next few days.

The NCB had questioned the actor for four hours on Friday and three hours on Thursday.

On October 21, the agency had raided her home at Khar in Mumbai, and seized her laptop and mobile phone. The raid was purportedly based on certain WhatsApp chats between her and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The case

Aryan Khan and seven others had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the raid on October 2. But no drugs were found in possession of the actor’s son.

The agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

Aryan Khan was initially remanded to the custody of the anti-drugs agency, but was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on October 7. Last week, his judicial custody was extended till October 30.

The Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan’s bail petition on October 26.