A Mumbai court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan till October 30 in a drugs case, Live Law reported. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court extended the custody of seven other accused as well.

The accused had been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise party off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.

On Thursday, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court was hearing bail petitions of three accused, including Aachit Kumar, an alleged supplier of drugs to Khan. During the hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau sought extension of judicial custody of Khan and the other accused.

Khan was initially remanded to the custody of the anti-drugs agency, but was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on October 7.

On Wednesday, a special court in Mumbai had denied him bail. The judge said that Khan’s WhatsApp chats showed that he was involved in “illicit drug activities for narcotic substances on [a] regular basis”.

Following this, Khan’s lawyers approached the High Court, which will hear the bail petition on October 26.

On Thursday, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court said that the extension in Khan’s judicial custody will not affect the hearing of his bail plea in the High Court.