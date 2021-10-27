The big news: SC forms panel to probe Pegasus allegations, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bombay HC will continue to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Thursday, and India criticised China’s new land border protection law.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- SC orders probe into Pegasus allegations, says Centre can’t get a free pass citing national security: After the SC order, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will push for a Parliament debate.
- No bail for Aryan Khan again as HC adjourns hearing to Thursday: Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi argued that the arrest memo did not give true and correct grounds for his arrest.
- China’s new border protection law can have implications on bilateral ties, says India: The MEA called it a unilateral move and added that it hopes Beijing will not take actions that ‘could unilaterally alter the situation’ in the border areas.
- WHO seeks ‘additional clarifications’ on Covaxin from Bharat Biotech: The global health body’s technical advisory group will meet again on November 3 if they receive data from the Indian company.
- Amarinder Singh says his new party will contest all 117 seats in Punjab Assembly polls: The former Punjab chief minister said that the name of the party will be announced once the Election Commission clears its symbol.
- Tarun Tejpal’s acquittal in sexual assault case a ‘retrograde’ verdict, Goa government tells HC: A sessions court had in May acquitted the journalist accused of raping a colleague in 2013.
- ‘India will have whole of Kashmir someday,’ says senior Air Force officer: Air Marshal Amit Dev made the comments while speaking at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Indian troops’ landing at Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Nawab Malik tweets NCB officer’s marriage certificate, alleging he lied about religion to get job: Sameer Wankhede is heading the investigation into the drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested.
- Delhi schools to reopen for all classes from November 1: However, students unwilling to attend physical classes will be allowed to learn online.
- Ramdev gets Delhi HC summons on suit objecting to his comments on allopathy treatment: In May, Ramdev was seen in a video claiming that lakhs of people had died because of allopathic medicines rather than oxygen shortages.