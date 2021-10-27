A look at the top headlines right now:

SC orders probe into Pegasus allegations, says Centre can’t get a free pass citing national security: After the SC order, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will push for a Parliament debate. No bail for Aryan Khan again as HC adjourns hearing to Thursday: Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi argued that the arrest memo did not give true and correct grounds for his arrest. China’s new border protection law can have implications on bilateral ties, says India: The MEA called it a unilateral move and added that it hopes Beijing will not take actions that ‘could unilaterally alter the situation’ in the border areas. WHO seeks ‘additional clarifications’ on Covaxin from Bharat Biotech: The global health body’s technical advisory group will meet again on November 3 if they receive data from the Indian company. Amarinder Singh says his new party will contest all 117 seats in Punjab Assembly polls: The former Punjab chief minister said that the name of the party will be announced once the Election Commission clears its symbol. Tarun Tejpal’s acquittal in sexual assault case a ‘retrograde’ verdict, Goa government tells HC: A sessions court had in May acquitted the journalist accused of raping a colleague in 2013. ‘India will have whole of Kashmir someday,’ says senior Air Force officer: Air Marshal Amit Dev made the comments while speaking at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Indian troops’ landing at Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Nawab Malik tweets NCB officer’s marriage certificate, alleging he lied about religion to get job: Sameer Wankhede is heading the investigation into the drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested. Delhi schools to reopen for all classes from November 1: However, students unwilling to attend physical classes will be allowed to learn online. Ramdev gets Delhi HC summons on suit objecting to his comments on allopathy treatment: In May, Ramdev was seen in a video claiming that lakhs of people had died because of allopathic medicines rather than oxygen shortages.