The big news: Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Prashant Kishor said the BJP will remain at the centre of Indian politics for decades, and Kerala asked SC to decommission Mullaperiyar dam.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Aryan Khan granted bail in drugs case after three weeks in judicial custody: NCB on Thursday alleged that actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son was a regular consumer of drugs.
- BJP is not going anywhere for decades, says poll strategist Prashant Kishor: Kishor criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for believing that it was just a matter of time before Narendra Modi would be defeated.
- Mullaperiyar Dam is extremely vulnerable, a new one should be built in its place, Kerala tells SC: Failure of the 126-year-old dam could have catastrophic consequences beyond human comprehension, the state said.
- Three Kashmiri students arrested in Agra for celebrating Pakistan’s cricket win against India: Arsheed Yousuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Ganai were booked under Section 66-F of the IT Act, which pertains to cyber-terrorism.
- Hyderabad Police stop commuters to check phones for chats about drugs: The police have no right to randomly check phones, a Telangana High Court lawyer pointed out.
- New border law will not affect boundary treaties with India, says China: China said that the law on guarding a country’s borders with its land neighbour is ‘normal’.
- In Gujarat, mob protests opening of hotel jointly owned by Muslims, police complaint filed: During the protest, people poured ‘purified’ the area, and asserted that whoever lives in the country must say ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
- Tripura Police claim situation in state is normal, assert no mosque was burnt in Panisagar: Cases have been registered against those spreading ‘fake news and communally sensitive rumours’, said the police.
- NCB’s Sameer Wankhede to get three days’ notice before arrest, police tells Bombay High Court: The police have initiated an investigation into four bribery allegations against the agency’s officer.
- India refuses to set net zero carbon emission target ahead of UN climate conference: Countries like United States and United Kingdom have been urging India to share its plan to become carbon neutral by 2050.