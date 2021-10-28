A look at the top headlines right now:

Aryan Khan granted bail in drugs case after three weeks in judicial custody: NCB on Thursday alleged that actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son was a regular consumer of drugs. BJP is not going anywhere for decades, says poll strategist Prashant Kishor: Kishor criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for believing that it was just a matter of time before Narendra Modi would be defeated. Mullaperiyar Dam is extremely vulnerable, a new one should be built in its place, Kerala tells SC: Failure of the 126-year-old dam could have catastrophic consequences beyond human comprehension, the state said. Three Kashmiri students arrested in Agra for celebrating Pakistan’s cricket win against India: Arsheed Yousuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Ganai were booked under Section 66-F of the IT Act, which pertains to cyber-terrorism. Hyderabad Police stop commuters to check phones for chats about drugs: The police have no right to randomly check phones, a Telangana High Court lawyer pointed out. New border law will not affect boundary treaties with India, says China: China said that the law on guarding a country’s borders with its land neighbour is ‘normal’. In Gujarat, mob protests opening of hotel jointly owned by Muslims, police complaint filed: During the protest, people poured ‘purified’ the area, and asserted that whoever lives in the country must say ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Tripura Police claim situation in state is normal, assert no mosque was burnt in Panisagar: Cases have been registered against those spreading ‘fake news and communally sensitive rumours’, said the police. NCB’s Sameer Wankhede to get three days’ notice before arrest, police tells Bombay High Court: The police have initiated an investigation into four bribery allegations against the agency’s officer. India refuses to set net zero carbon emission target ahead of UN climate conference: Countries like United States and United Kingdom have been urging India to share its plan to become carbon neutral by 2050.