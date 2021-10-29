The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan from speaking to the media about the drugs case as part of the bail conditions imposed on him, reported Bar and Bench.

Aryan Khan and two other accused persons – Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha – were granted bail in the drugs case on Thursday.

The High Court has imposed 13 bail conditions on Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhameche. Those are the following:

Furnish personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one or more sureties in the like amount.

Should not leave the country without permission from special judge for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS Act) at Greater Mumbai.

Should not leave Greater Mumbai without informing the investigating officer (IO) and should give itinerary of travel to IO.

Should not indulge in similar activities.

Should not try to establish communication with co-accused or any person involved in similar activities.

Should not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the trial / proceedings before the special court.

Should not attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Should surrender passport before special court.

Should not make any statement to media about the case.

Attend office of Narcotics Control Bureau every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.

Should attend court on all dates.

Should join investigation as and when called upon to do so before NCB authorities.

Should not delay trial.

Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, model Munmum Dhamecha and five others had been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.

During the raid, the agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

The High Court said the Narcotics Control Bureau can apply for cancellation of bail if any of the 13 conditions is violated.

Aryan Khan is likely to walk of jail on Friday evening only if the court’s release order reaches the prison officials before 5.30 pm. Else, he will be released on Saturday.

Actor Juhi Chawla signed the bail bonds for Aryan Khan, reported Hindustan Times.

“We are prepared with our sureties,” Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde told PTI. “We are hoping to get the order copy from the High Court today. Once we get it, we will submit it along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court.”