Voting for the bye-polls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats in 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli began on Saturday.

The three Lok Sabha seats where bye-polls are being held held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, reported The Indian Express. The elections were necessitated in most places after the legislators of the constituencies died.

Among the 29 Assembly constituencies where bye-polls are being held, five are in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

The counting of votes will be held on November 2.

West Bengal | People queue up outside polling booths in North Parganas and Dinhata Cooch Behar where Assembly polls have been scheduled for today.



Other places where bypolls will be held today include Santipur in Nadia district and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas. pic.twitter.com/CEVI5SE4Vr — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Bihar | Voting for bypoll to Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat in Darbhanga underway



By-elections are being held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states today pic.twitter.com/lROdE2Y1wA — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

In Bengal’s Khardah seat, the Trinamool Congress has fielded minister Sovadeb Chattopadhyay, who had given up his Bhabanipur constituency for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reported NDTV. The chief minister had lost the Nandigram seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Suvendu Adhikari in the state Assembly elections. She needed to get elected to continue as the chief minister.

In Assam’s Bhabanipur, elections were needed after Congress MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain and All India United Democratic Front legislator Phanidhar Talukdar quit their parties and joined the BJP. They are now contesting on a BJP ticket. Legislators of two other constituencies had died.

In Andhra Pradesh’s Badvel, the BJP has fielded former Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Eatala Rajender, who had quit as a minister in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in June over land grabbing allegations.

In Haryana’s Ellenabad, Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala, who quit the party in protest against the farm laws, is looking to win back his seat.

