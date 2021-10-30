India on Saturday morning recorded 14,313 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection count to 3,42,60,470 since the pandemic broke out in the country in January last year. The new cases are marginally lower than Friday’s count of 14,348 infections.

With 549 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,57,740. The number of active cases also increased by 221 to 1,61,555. As many as 3,36,41,175 people have recovered from the infection.

So far, India has administered over 1,05,43,13,977 Covid-19 vaccine doses. On Friday, 56,91,175 shots were administered.

State updates

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed Chhath Puja celebrations at designated sites in the national Capital except on the banks of the Yamuna river, reported PTI. On September 30, the disaster management body had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places. The Bharatiya Janata Party had protested against the September 30 order.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government was aiming to complete Covid-19 vaccination of all its eligible population with both doses by January 15 next year, reported PTI. The estimated population of all eligible beneficiaries is around 2.1 crore in the state.

Cinemas and multiplexes in Delhi will be allowed to run with full seating capacity from Monday, the city’s Disaster Management Authority has said. Movie halls in the Capital, shut because of the coronavirus crisis, opened in July but with only 50% capacity.

Global updates