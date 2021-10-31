The Pune Police on Saturday filed another cheating case against private investigator Kiran Gosavi for allegedly duping a man by promising him a job in Malaysia, The Indian Express reported.

Gosavi is a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been named as an accused person. The latest FIR against Gosavi is the third such case in Pune.

The case has been registered at the Wanawadi Police Station in Pune on the basis of a complaint by a resident of the Mohammed Wadi area. The complainant has alleged that Gosavi took money from him and promised to give him a job in Malaysia in 2018-19, Senior Inspector Deepak Lagad said.

Gosavi allegedly took Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant, and threatened him with a firearm when he asked for his money back.

The police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act, PTI reported.

On October 28, the Pune Police arrested Gosavi in connection with a cheating case filed in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. A city court has remanded him to police custody for eight days.

The FIR was based on a complaint filed by two people named Utkarsh Tare and Adarsh Keni in 2018.

The police have accused Gosavi of duping Tare and Keni of Rs 1.65 lakh on the pretext of finding jobs for them in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur. Gosavi allegedly gave fake tourist visas and flight tickets to Tare and Keni, according to the complaint.

Another case has been filed against Gosavi at Pune’s Lashkar police station based on the complaints of three persons. The complainants have alleged that he duped them of Rs 4 lakh by promising them jobs in Malaysia, PTI reported.

Earlier this month, Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik had alleged that Gosavi and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manish Bhanushali took part in the Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid on the cruise ship during which Aryan Khan was arrested.

Malik had questioned whether the agency had the authority to allow private citizens to take part in such raids. The Narcotics Control Bureau, however, clarified that Gosavi and Bhanushali were independent witnesses in the case.