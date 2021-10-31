The big news: Another Indian brand withdraws ad after social media backlash, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two-week long COP26 climate meet opened in Glasgow, and Rajib Banerjee returned to Trinamool Congress after quitting BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sabyasachi withdraws mangalsutra ad after Madhya Pradesh home minister threatens legal action: Narottam Mishra claimed that the advertisement was ‘highly objectionable and hurtful’.
- COP26 summit is last, best hope to limit global warming, says chief of climate talks: Alok Sharma said that countries across the world were feeling the impact of climate change in the form of floods, cyclones, wildfires and record temperatures.
- Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee returns to Trinamool Congress after quitting BJP: He joined the Trinamool Congress at a rally held by the party’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura.
- Haryana bans sale, use of firecrackers in 14 districts ahead of Diwali: The order will also be applicable in cities and towns where the average air quality index in November last year was in the ‘poor’ category, or worse.
- Pune Police file third cheating case against Aryan Khan case witness Kiran Gosavi: The complainant has alleged that Gosavi took money from him and promised to give him a job in Malaysia in 2018-19.
- Petrol crosses Rs 115 per litre in Mumbai as fuel prices rise for fifth consecutive day: In Delhi, petrol price rose to Rs 109.34 a litre, the highest-ever, while diesel prices stood at Rs 98.07 per litre.
- Uttar Pradesh government has exploited Dalits, OBCs and Brahmins, alleges Priyanka Gandhi: She was addressing a rally at Chief Minister Adityanath’s bastion of Gorakhpur, months ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.
- Maharashtra government allows single journey tickets for travel in Mumbai local trains: Earlier, only people working in essential services could get single journey tickets, while others needed to get monthly, quarterly or half-yearly passes.
- RSS says people should declare if they have converted, not take advantages from both communities: Anti-conversion laws are needed to stop minorities from increasing their population through ‘fraud or allurement’, the organisation’s general secretary said.
- Blast in border district triggers tension between Assam and Mizoram: A Mizoram Police officer was arrested after the blast in Assam’s Hailakandi district.