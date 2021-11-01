Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Monday said he will complain about the National Scheduled Castes Commission vice-chairperson Arun Haldar’s comments on Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede, reported ANI.

Haldar, who along with members of the panel had on Sunday visited the Narcotic Control Bureau zonal director’s home to check his caste certificates, told The Indian Express that he had seen the documents and added that he believed Wankhede belongs to the Mahar caste.

After Haldar came out in support of Wankhede, Malik objected to the National Scheduled Castes Commission chairperson’s statement.

“Yesterday, chairman of the National Scheduled Castes Commission and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Arun Haldar visited Sameer Wankhede’s residence and [gave] him a clean chit,” the NCP told ANI. “He should have conducted an investigation first and submitted a detailed report. We will complain about him to the President.”

Sunday’s visit to Wankhede’s home came amid allegations that he had acquired his caste certificates illegally.

On October 27, Malik tweeted a copy of Wankhede’s purported marriage certificate, on which his name is listed as “Sameer Dawood Wankhede”. Malik alleged that Wankhede had produced a forged birth certificate to get his job under the Scheduled Caste category.

After the visit to Wankhede’s home, Haldar on Sunday questioned the reason Malik had been making allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau officer and his family. “The government should carry out an investigation in why he [Malik] is doing so,” Haldar told PTI.

Haldar had also met Wankhede’s sister and his father during the visit to the Narcotics Control Bureau officer’s home.

When questioned about the visit, Wankhede said he has shared his documents with the commission’s officers, according to PTI.

On October 25, Malik had tweeted what he claimed was a copy of Wankhede’s birth certificate, which cited his religion as Muslim. Wankhede’s father, Malik claimed, was born into a Dalit family, but married a Muslim woman and converted to Islam. He took the name “Dawood”, the NCP leader added.

‘Nawab Malik’s allegations against Sameer Wankhede are baseless’

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday claimed that Malik’s allegations against Wankhede were baseless and that he was attempting to defame the Narcotics Control Bureau official, reported The Hindu.

“Wankhede is an Ambedkarite and is from the Dalit community,” Athawale said. “The Republican Party of India (RPI-A) firmly stands by him. Nawab Malik should stop hurling such personal allegations against Wankhede and his family.”

The Union minister’s support for Wankhede came after the Narcotics Control Bureau official’s wife, Kranti Wankhede, and his father Dnyandev Wankhede met him on Sunday. Athawale also said that Wankhede was an “extremely active and able officer” who worked with no regard for consequences.

“If Aryan Khan had indeed not consumed drugs, then why did the court take such a long time in granting him bail?” the minister said, according to The Hindu.

Wankhede is heading the investigation into the case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had been arrested.

Khan was granted bail in a drugs case on Thursday by the Bombay High Court. The son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and several others were detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.

During the raid, the agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

Aryan Khan walked out of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on Saturday after spending almost a month there.