India on Tuesday morning registered 10,423 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,42,96,237 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was the lowest in 259 days, according to the Union health ministry.

India’s toll rose to 4,58,880 as it recorded 443 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in India was 1,53,776 on Tuesday morning, and the tally of recoveries stood at 3,36,83,581.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The country has administered 1,06,85,71,879 vaccine doses since the inoculation drive began in January. Of these, 52,39,444 doses were administered on Monday.

Covaxin, one of the two vaccines being used in India presently, was approved by Australia on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for the decision.

“It is an important step forward in the post-Covid partnership between India and Australia,” Modi tweeted on Monday evening.

Global updates