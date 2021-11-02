Coronavirus: India records 10,423 new cases in 24 hours – lowest in nearly nine months
India on Tuesday morning registered 10,423 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,42,96,237 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was the lowest in 259 days, according to the Union health ministry.
India’s toll rose to 4,58,880 as it recorded 443 more deaths in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in India was 1,53,776 on Tuesday morning, and the tally of recoveries stood at 3,36,83,581.
The country has administered 1,06,85,71,879 vaccine doses since the inoculation drive began in January. Of these, 52,39,444 doses were administered on Monday.
Covaxin, one of the two vaccines being used in India presently, was approved by Australia on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for the decision.
“It is an important step forward in the post-Covid partnership between India and Australia,” Modi tweeted on Monday evening.
Global updates
- The global Covid-19 toll has crossed 50 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday, the total number of cases in the world stood at 24,71,28,049.
- Japan will gradually ease coronavirus-induced border restrictions from next week, Reuters reported. Last month, the country had reduced the quarantine period for vaccinated individuals from 14 to 10 days.
- Sydney, one of Australia’s largest cities, will also relax certain curbs from next week, Reuters reported. There will be no limit on the number of guests allowed for gatherings at homes from November 8. Clubs in the city will also be allowed to take in more guests. On the other hand, unvaccinated residents will stay under restrictions.