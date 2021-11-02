Counting of votes began on Tuesday for three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across 14 states and the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The bye-polls were held on October 30.

The three Lok Sabha seats where bye-polls were held were Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. The elections were necessitated in most places after the legislators of the constituencies died.

Among the 29 Assembly constituencies where bye-polls took place, five were in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

According to the trends at 12 pm, the Trinamool Congress was leading in all four Assembly constituencies of West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress’s Subrata Mondal was leading against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Palash Rana by 1,33,318 votes in Gosaba constituency.

In Khardaha, the party’s MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay took a lead over Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Debajyoti Das by 38,975 votes.

Chattopadhyay had given up the Bhabanipur constituency so that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could contest the bye-elections from there.

In the West Bengal Assembly elections held earlier this year, Banerjee had lost the Nandigram constituency to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who had defected to the BJP before the polls. But the Trinamool Congress had won the state elections.

After the Nandigram loss, Banerjee had to win the bye-poll in Bhabanipur to get elected as an MLA and continue as the chief minister. She won by with a margin of 58,835 votes in the election held in September.

Source: Election Commission of India

Meanwhile, in Dinhata and Santipur, Trinamool Congress candidates Udayan Guha and Braja Kishore Goswami were leading by 1,31,601 and 24,330 votes.

Trinamool Congress workers were seen celebrating the party’s lead in the elections.

TMC workers celebrate outside a counting centre in Dinhata, Cooch Behar as the party leads on all 4 seats in the by-polls to the State Assembly.



TMC's Udayan Guha is leading in Dinhata with 96,537 votes so far.

Himachal Pradesh

In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly bye-polls, the Congress was leading in two seats, while the BJP was leading in one, according to latest trends from the Election Commission.

Congress was leading in Mandi also, where the Lok Sabha bye-polls are taking place. Pratibha Singh, the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is contesting the election against Kargil war hero Brigadier (retired Khushal Thakur).

Assam and Madhya Pradesh

The Election Commission’s trends from Assam showed that BJP was leading in Bhabapinur, Thowra and Mariani seats. The United People’s Party (Liberal) was leading in the remaining two constituencies of Gossaigaon and Tamulpur.

In Madhya Pradesh Assembly bye-polls, the BJP was leading in two seats, while the Congress was leading in one. In the state’s Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil was ahead of Congress’ Raj Narayan Singh Purni by over 36,000 votes.

Other states

The Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal were leading in one seat each. In Rajasthan, the Congress was ahead in both Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad.

In Telangana’s Huzurabad, the BJP had fielded former Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Eatala Rajender, who had quit as a minister in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in June over land grabbing allegations.

Rajender was ahead of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Gellu Srinivas Yadav by 1,825 votes, according to the Election Commission’s latest update.

In Haryana’s Ellenabad, Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala, who quit the party in protest against the farm laws, is looking to win back his seat. Chautala was ahead of BJP candidate Gobind Kanda by 6,530 votes.

In Meghalaya, former footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh is contesting the election from Mawphlang on a United Democratic Party ticket.

Bye-polls were also held in Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats in the state.

Election Commission data showed that Lyngdoh was leading in Mawphlang against Congress’ Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat, Shiv Sena’s Kalaben Delkar was leading against BJP’s Gavit Maheshbhai by 23,039 votes. Kalaben Delkar is the wife of Mohan Delkar, whose death had necessitated the bye-polls in the Union Territory.