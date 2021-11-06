A look at the headlines right now:

102 Twitter accounts booked under UAPA for posts on Tripura violence, police ask company to block them: The police have alleged that objectionable content about the recent anti-Muslim violence in the state were shared from these accounts. Meanwhile, the PUCL criticised the state Police for a UAPA case against lawyers who highlighted the communal violence. Eleven die after fire breaks out in Ahmednagar hospital, CM announces compensation: The chief minister also ordered an investigation into the incident. Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate had sought to extend the NCP leader’s custody with it but a Mumbai court denied the request. Biryani shop in Delhi forced to close on Diwali after man threatens Muslim owner, police file FIR: The man, who claimed to be a member of a Hindutva organisation, used communal slurs and abused the shopkeeper. Navjot Sidhu ‘obstructing functioning of government’, alleges Punjab advocate general: On Friday, Sidhu said he withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief, but that he would return to office only when the state got a new advocate general. Climate activist Greta Thunberg calls COP26 summit in Glasgow a failure: Thunberg joined thousands of people, including striking school students, for a march through Glasgow on Friday. Bharat Biotech’s US partner seeks emergency approval to Covaxin for children: Ocugen has applied for the authorisation based on the results of phase 2 and 3 clinical trials conducted in India. BJP MP threatens Congress after farmers surround former Haryana minister outside temple: The BJP blamed the Congress for Friday’s incident, where farmers prevented Manish Grover and other saffron party leaders from leaving a temple. Air quality in Delhi remains severe two days after Diwali: An air quality index in the severe category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. At least 91 killed in fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone: The country’s deputy health minister said that more than 100 people have been admitted to hospitals and clinics.