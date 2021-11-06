At least 91 people have died in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown after a fuel tanker exploded early morning on Saturday, reported Reuters, citing hospital authorities.

The government of the West African country has not confirmed the toll but the state-run morgue in Freetown said that it received 91 bodies after the explosion.

Amara Jambai, the country’s deputy health minister, told Reuters that more than 100 people have been admitted to hospitals and clinics across the capital.

The explosion happened as a large crowd gathered to collect leaking fuel from the tanker that had collided with a bus, reported AP.

Over 84 charred bodies have been received in various hospitals’ mortuaries due to an explosion that occurred last night at PMB Junction, Wellington in Freetown, Sierra Leone.🇸🇱 My prayers & condolences go to the families who lost their loved ones. May their souls rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/uCQZ2pjjCU — General Abraham Lincoln (@Abraham49929853) November 6, 2021

Videos posted on social media showed a large fire and smoke bellowing as people ran around. Other videos showed injured people with their clothes burned off being attended by nurses at a hospital.

President Julius Maada Bio condemned the “horrendous loss of life”.

“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” he tweeted. “My Government will do everything to support affected families.”

Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh visited two hospitals following the incident. He said the relief agencies would “work tirelessly”.

“We are all deeply saddened by this national tragedy, and it is indeed a difficult time for our country,” he said.

Deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the horrendous loss of life around the Wellington PMB area. My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result. My Government will do everything to support affected families. pic.twitter.com/xJRA1UtCJJ — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) November 6, 2021

Tanker truck explosions have earlier killed many people in African countries.

In 2019, a tanker explosion in Tanzania had killed 57 people. In 2018, about 50 people were killed in a similar accident in the Democratic Republic of Congo.