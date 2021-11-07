Heavy rainfall lashed Chennai since Saturday night, causing waterlogging in several areas of the city. According to weather blogger K Srikanth, this was the highest amount of rainfall that Chennai had received in a 24-hour period since 2015, The Hindu reported.

The Chennai administration issued a flood alert to residents as gates of two reservoirs will be opened on Sunday to release surplus water accumulated from the heavy downpour, PTI reported.

The administration has asked district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate those living in low lying areas and move them to safe locations before the gates of Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs are opened.

#ChennaiRains | Rain water logged at #Saligramam on Sunday. Photo credit: Velankanni Raj B. pic.twitter.com/ME5TB0frKq — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) November 7, 2021

This is going to end up worse than 2015 floods.

Location- KORATTUR#ChennaiRains #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/w5N2li9gAL — Naveen Natarajan (@NaveenN40919487) November 7, 2021

The India Meterological Department on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level,” the weather agency said in a tweet. “Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November.”

The department has also warned fishermen against venturing into Bay of Bengal from the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coast till November 12. The fishermen at the sea have been advised to return before November 9.

Till 7.30 am on Sunday, Chennai had recorded 207 millimetres of rainfall, The Indian Express reported.

The Tamil Nadu government said that the monsoon has been active over the state since last two weeks, The Hindu reported. The state has received 41% excess rain.