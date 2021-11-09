Seven people were injured in Mumbai’s Antop Hill area after a two-storey house collapsed on Tuesday morning, PTI reported.

The house, which was in the Jai Maharashtra Nagar locality, collapsed around 8.10 am, a fire brigade official said.

The seven injured persons are among nine people who were rescued from the site, ANI reported. Four fire brigade vehicles, a rescue van and other fire brigade equipment were rushed to the spot.

The injured persons have been taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital.

More details awaited.