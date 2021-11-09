Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s father Dhyandev Wankhede has lodged a police complaint in Mumbai against Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik for allegedly making false and derogatory remarks about him, his family and their caste, PTI reported.

Dhyandev Wankhede has filed the complaint before the assistant commissioner of police of the Oshiwara division, and has sought a first information report against Malik under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In the past few days, Malik has levelled a number of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, who had been investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drug case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan until November 5.

Malik claimed that Wankhede used forged documents to get his job under the Scheduled Caste quota and that he had been illegally tapping phones.

He accused the Narcotics Control Bureau officer of being part of an extortion racket linked to drug cases against Bollywood actors. On Sunday, Malik also alleged that Wankhede was part of a plan made by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader to kidnap Aryan Khan.

Dhyandev Wankhede accused Malik of making defamatory comments to take revenge as his son-in-law Sameer Khan was jailed for eight months in a drugs case, India Today reported.

Wankhede alleged that Malik even stalked his daughter Yasmeen on social media and circulated her photographs posted on Instagram and Facebook. He added that the Maharashtra minister made unfounded allegations about his family members engaging in extortion while in the Maldives.

On October 21, Malik had said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, many actors had visited the Maldives. He alleged that Sameer Wankhede’s family members were in the country at the same time, and that the Narcotics Control Bureau officer himself was in Dubai.

“We are convinced that the entire extortion took place in Maldives and Dubai,” Malik had said.

Dhyandev Wankhede, in his complaint, also alleged that Malik is giving his family direct threats and employing illegal tactics to impede the investigation against Sameer Khan, according to India Today.

Defamation case

Earlier, Dhyandev Wankhede had also filed a defamation suit against Malik before the Bombay High Court. He has sought Rs 1.25 crore in damages from the minister.

Wankhede claimed that Malik, through press releases, interviews and Twitter, has made “tortious and defamatory remarks” about his son.

The High Court has asked Malik to reply to the suit and has posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.