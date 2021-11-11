The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rains at some places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places may occur in these districts, the weather agency has predicted.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep S Bedi told ANI that the city may receive over 250 millimetres of rain in the next two days.

“We have taken [a] lot of steps, we have mobilised additional pumps on hiring and have around 492 pumps in major pump category apart from other pumps,” he said. “We have already stationed them in low-lying areas.”

Tamil Nadu | Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai pic.twitter.com/Wu3wruFKbG — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Bedi added that the civic body has stationed 46 boats in various parts of the city to prepare for a possible flood situation. As many as 200 medical camps have been set up as well, he added.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for the districts of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Myladuturai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu till 8.30 am on Friday. These districts are likely to receive very heavy rainfall between 115.6 millimetres to 204.4 millimetres.

Tamil Nadu | Streets severely waterlogged in Kodambakkam and Ashok Nagar areas of Chennai due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/WGxyC45T1B — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

On Wednesday, rains and waterlogging disrupted normal life for the fourth day in parts of Chennai and other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, The Hindu reported. From 8.30 am to 8 am, the Ennore port recorded 5 centimetres of rainfall, while the Cheyyur town in Chengalpattu received a downpour of 4 centimetres.

Heavy rain was also reported in Chennai’s Nungambakkam (3.3 centimetres), MRC Nagar, Villivakkam and Anna University (3 centimetres).

Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the state government will assess the impact of the rain in the next two days before approaching the Union government for financial support, according to The Hindu. He added that his administration has been identifying areas prone to waterlogging and working on preventing it.

“We have completed about 50 to 60%,” he said. “And there are more. Once the rainy season is over, we will resolve it permanently.”

Meanwhile, 53 out of 90 key reservoirs in Tamil Nadu had crossed 76% storage as on Wednesday, PTI reported. “Out of the 14,138 lakes, storage in 9,153 waterbodies has crossed 50 per cent and 3,691 lakes have crossed 100 per cent,” a government release said.