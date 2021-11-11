Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu from the night of November 6 has caused massive flooding across the state, prompting authorities to take emergency steps and issue warnings. At least 12 people have died in the state so far.

In the state capital, Chennai, officials have evacuated hundreds of people from their homes. Since the 2015 floods, this is the highest volume of rainfall that the city has received.

Images on social media showed cars submerged under water, uprooted trees and and people being rescued on rubber boats in parts of Chennai. People are wading through knee-deep water to get essential commodities.

Authorities have asked residents of Chennai to step out of their homes only in case of emergencies and ensure they have enough food and water.

A red alert has been sounded for eight districts – Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai – for Thursday as extremely heavy rainfall is expected.

Here are some images of the heavy downpour:

People wade through a flooded beach after heavy rainfall in Chennai on November 8. Credit: P Ravikumar/Reuters

A man picks a goat that died due to drowning on a waterlogged street after heavy rain at KM Garden in Purasaiwakkam, in Chennai, on Wednesday. Credit: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

A man collects drinking water from a tap inside his flooded house after heavy rainfall in Chennai on November 8. Credit: P Ravikumar/Reuters

Civic authorities distribute food to residents at a temporary shelter after heavy rain in Chennai on November 8. Credit: Arun Sankar/AFP.

A man holds an umbrella as he wades through a flooded street after heavy rain in Chennai on November 8. Credit: Arun Sankar/AFP.

A woman removes rainwater from her house after heavy rainfall in Chennai on November 8. Credit: P Ravikumar/Reuters

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rain in Chennai on November 7. Credit: PTI.

A woman holds an umbrella as she drinks next to a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Chennai on November 8. Credit: Arun Sankar/AFP

Rain water has submerged paddy crops in parts of #TamilNadu, as the unrelenting showers continue Scenes from Tiruchi and Tiruvallur districts #TNRains

Photos: Srinath M and Jothi Ramalingam B/The Hindu pic.twitter.com/NnudKjHyAu — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) November 9, 2021

Heavy rain showers in Coimbatore.

Accompanied with Gusty winds . #Rain pic.twitter.com/O7rdKeFC1w — Dhanasri Gopalakrishnan (@Dhanasri_G) May 17, 2020

They have no option but to report to work on a day like this 😔 #ChennaiRains #TNagar #AngadiTheru pic.twitter.com/n6DWEehX7l — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) November 11, 2021