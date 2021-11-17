The Centre on Wednesday said that it would rather implement a vehicle pooling system for its employees than work from home as suggested by the Supreme Court to tackle air pollution, reported NDTV.

In a affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the government said that it it will “not be [of] much benefit and effect”.

In the last hearing on Monday, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and Delhi government to consider work-from-home policy for at least a week. The court had also directed the Centre to hold meeting officials of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on the matter.

Following the meeting on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas had advised NCR state governments to follow a work-from-home policy, among other measures such as closing down schools and colleges.

On Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana governments also filed their affidavit before the court.

In its affidavit, the Punjab government said that it would need financial support from the Centre to control stubble burning.

“We have been asking to provide cost compensation of Rs 100/quintal to the farmers over and above MSP [minimum support price] to control stubble burning but to no avail,” the affidavit added.

The Haryana government, in its affidavit, said it has prohibited stubble burning and trash burning while also imposing other measures to tackle air pollution, reported Bar and Bench.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas have been shrouded in toxic smog since Diwali. Delhi’s pollution gets worse in October and November because of farmers burning stubble in neighbouring states, unfavourable wind speed and emission of fumes by the local traffic in the city. Firecrackers ignited for Diwali add to the problem.

But on Monday, the Centre told the Supreme Court that burning of farm waste accounted for just 10% of the emissions on an average through the year.

Meanwhile, real-time data available on System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or Safar, at 11 am on Wednesday showed that Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index at 363.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good’’, 51 and 100 “satisfactory’’, 101 and 200 “moderate’’, 201 and 300 “poor’’, 301 and 400 “very poor’’, and 401 and 500 “severe’’.

Also read:



Across South Asia, poor governance is leading to poor air quality