Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s ordinances to extend the tenures of the directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to up to five years.

Earlier, the central agency chiefs were appointed for a fixed term of two years. Under the new provisions, their tenure can be extended by one year at a time after the first two-year period has been completed.

Moitra argued that the ordinances were an attack on the impartiality and independence of the two agencies, NDTV reported.

“[The ordinances] give [the Centre] unfettered discretion to pick and choose those directors for the purposes of extension of tenure who act in line with the government’s preferences,” she added.

My petition just filed in Supreme Court challenging Union Ordinances on extension to CBI & ED Director tenures being contrary to SC own judgements — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 17, 2021

The Trinamool Congress MP argued that having the power to extend tenures would allow the Centre to “effectively control an incumbent ED or CBI director”, Live Law reported.

Moitra also pointed out that the ordinances contradicted an order passed by the Supreme Court in September.

The court in September had upheld the Centre’s decision to retrospectively extend Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure but said that such extension must be granted only in rare circumstances.

“It [extension] can be given to facilitate ongoing investigation,” the court had said. “Any extension of tenure during superannuation should be for a short period.”

Mishra’s tenure was supposed to end in November. But, the Centre on Wednesday extended Mishra’s term by another year, just a day before his retirement date. This is the second term extension for Mishra. In 2020, his tenure was extended for 12 months after he had completed his two-year term.

Moitra argued that the Centre’s ordinances did not meet the criteria for the extension of the tenure of agency chiefs, NDTV reported.

“The executive cannot nullify a judgement and order of the Supreme Court through an executive Act like an ordinance, and to the contrary, is obliged to comply with this honourable court’s orders in terms of Articles 141 and 144 of the Constitution,” she added, according to Live Law.

Opposition leaders have alleged that the ordinances were introduced to avoid the scrutiny of the Parliament. Congress leader has Manish Tewari claimed that the ordinances was a message to officers that if they keep “harassing the Opposition”, their tenures will be extended.