Opposition leaders on Friday celebrated the victory of agitating farmers as the government announced that the three agricultural laws against which they have been protesting for almost a year will be repealed. At the same time, they claimed that the Centre had made the decision because it was worried about the upcoming elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the farm laws in his address to the country earlier in the day. It was the main demand of farmers who have been protesting at Delhi’s border entry points since November 2020.

The protestors, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had expressed fears that the central government’s new laws would make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation.

The protestors celebrated Modi’s announcement, but farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the agitation will not be called off immediately. “We will wait for the day when the agricultural laws will be repealed in Parliament,” he said.

#WATCH | Farmers celebrate at Ghazipur border with "Kisan Zindabad" slogans following PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/QHNpbtEW0g — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of groups leading the agitation, said the farmers were not only protesting against the three laws but also for a guarantee of remunerative prices for their crops.

“This important demand of farmers is still pending,” the organisation said. “So also is the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill. SKM will take note of all developments, hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions.”

Opposition leaders said on Friday that the farmers’ sacrifices had paid off.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the farmers’ “satyagraha”, or peaceful protest, made the government’s arrogance bow its head.

Echoing Gandhi’s view, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien said: “Arrogance loses. From hubris to on your knees.”

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram said the upcoming elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh had compelled the government to repeal the farm laws.

“Is the nation not understanding that polls are approaching and they [the BJP] might have felt that situation isn’t right?” Vadra was quoted as saying by ANI. “They can see in surveys that situation isn’t right. So, they have come to apologise before polls.”

Chidambaram said what cannot be achieved through protests can be attained by the fear of polls.

What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections!



PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 19, 2021

Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said the repeal of the laws was a victory for the farmers, but pointed out that hundreds had died during the protest against them. “Who will take responsibility for the hardships that farmers had to go through?” he asked. “We will raise these issues in Parliament.”

It's farmers' victory, who have been protesting against farm laws for so many days; over 700 died. Seems like Centre is guilty... But who'll take responsiblity for the hardships that farmers had to go through? We will raise these issues in Parliament: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/XKBm8uShk8 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed the Centre has admitted to the “crime” that it committed against the farmers. “The people will decide the punishment,” he said at a press briefing.

Surjewala added that the Centre had to ultimately bend before the farmers but the country will not forget that it made the protestors suffer before rolling back the farm laws.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded the farmers for their fight. “My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which the BJP treated you,” she said. “This is your victory. My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.”

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY!



My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.#FarmLaws — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the day of the repeal of the farm laws will be written in India’s history like August 15 and January 26. “The government had to bend before the farmers,” he said. “This is not just the victory of farmers. It is the victory of democracy.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the farmers of India have scripted one of the brightest chapters in the history of class struggles. “Salutes to the martyrs, farmers and organisations who fought with unmatched resoluteness and undying spirit,” he said.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the repeal of the agricultural laws was a “historic success” for the farmers’ agitation. “Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction,” he added.

Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 19, 2021

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted: “Thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi and repealing the three black laws on the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. I am sure the Centre will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani [farming].”

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 19, 2021

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala said that repealing the farm laws was a commendable step towards the restoration of peace, ANI reported. “I appeal to all farmer organisations to end their protest,” he added. “We will continue to make effort for farmers’ welfare.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also welcomed the decision, saying that in a democracy, the views of people must be respected.

Modi’s move ‘statesmanlike’, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders praised the prime minister for the decision to repeal the three farm laws. Home Minister Amit Shah described Modi’s announcement as “statesmanlike”.

“As the prime minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours,” Shah said.

PM @narendramodi’s announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move.



As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2021

BJP President JP Nadda said Modi had “immense care” for the farmers. “This decision will further the atmosphere of brotherhood across our nation,” Nadda said.

The @BJP4India wholeheartedly welcomes PM @narendramodi’s announcement, that too on the special day of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Utsav. Our PM has shown that he has immense care for our farmers. This decision will further the atmosphere of brotherhood across our nation. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 19, 2021

