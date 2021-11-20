Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said on Friday that a joint team of the Customs Department and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized multiple containers from a foreign vessel at Mundra Port.

The company said that the containers had undeclared hazardous cargo. The authorities had seized the containers from Mundra Port, which is run by the Adani Group, on Thursday.

“While the cargo was listed as Non-Hazardous, the seized containers had Hazard Class 7 markings (which indicate radioactive substances),” the company said.

Media Statement on the seizure of hazardous cargo containers by Customs & DRI at Mundra Port.@Adaniports — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) November 19, 2021

The company said that the containers were not destined for the Mundra Port or any other port in India, but were en route from Karachi to Shanghai.

It added that the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone extended all possible assistance to the operation, and thanked officials of the Customs Department and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for their “quick and co-ordinated action”.

The seizure of the containers took place nearly two months after authorities seized nearly three tonnes of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore at the same port.

On October 6, the National Investigation Agency took over the investigation into the drug haul and invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the accused persons.

Adani Ports, in a statement released to the media, clarified that its role was limited to running the port and that it had no policing authority over the containers that pass through its terminals.