India registered 10,488 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,45,10,413 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 1.8% higher than Saturday’s count of 10,302.

The country reported 313 more deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll rose to 4,65,662.

The number of active coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,22,714 – the lowest in nearly one-and-a-half years, according to the Union health ministry. More than 3.39 crore patients in the country have recovered from the infection.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has administered over 116.50 crore vaccine doses since the beginning of its inoculation drive in January. Of these, over 67 lakh were administered on Saturday.

