Coronavirus: India records 10,488 new cases – 1.8% higher than Saturday’s count
The number of active infections stood at 1,22,714 – the lowest in nearly 1.5 years.
India registered 10,488 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,45,10,413 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 1.8% higher than Saturday’s count of 10,302.
The country reported 313 more deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll rose to 4,65,662.
The number of active coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,22,714 – the lowest in nearly one-and-a-half years, according to the Union health ministry. More than 3.39 crore patients in the country have recovered from the infection.
India has administered over 116.50 crore vaccine doses since the beginning of its inoculation drive in January. Of these, over 67 lakh were administered on Saturday.
Global news
- Europe may record 5 lakh more Covid-19 deaths by March next year unless there is urgent action, the World Health Organization said on Saturday, expressing concern about the surge in infections in the continent, the BBC reported.
- The coronavirus has infected over 25.71 crore people across the world and caused over 51.23 lakh deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.