Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab if the Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

“If there are three women in one household – a bahu [daughter-in-law], a beti [daughter] and saas [mother-in-law] – all three will get Rs 1,000 each,” Kejriwal said during an election campaign in Moga city. “All the mothers who are getting old age pension, they will also get Rs 1,000 beside the pension.”

Kejriwal claimed this would be the biggest women empowerment programme in world’s history.

He said that young women who are not able to attend colleges due to lack of money could use this amount for their studies.

“They can go to college with this money,” Kejriwal said. “They can buy a new dress or a saree or things for their children.”

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor said that people ask him where would the money come from to finance such initiatives.

“When I watch TV, I see the transport mafia sitting on the left side of [Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh] Channi and the sand mafia on his right side,” he said. “If they are eliminated, then there will be enough money.”

Kejriwal also said that his promise would benefit one crore women in Punjab, reported The Indian Express.

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor also hit out at Channi, describing him as “fake Kejriwal”. The Delhi chief minister claimed that Channi was making the same promises as him.

Kejriwal said that Channi announced free electricity up to 400 units for all households after he made a similar promise in September. He claimed that no one, however, has received free electricity as promised by the Punjab chief minister.

“Fear is good,” he said. “At least, they [Punjab government] would now work a little.”

In September, Kejriwal had promised a host of healthcare benefits to the people of Punjab if voted to power in the Assembly elections.

Kejriwal’s election promises included free medicines, tests and surgeries in government hospitals, providing everyone a health card, setting up 16,000 village and mohalla (neighbourhood) clinics along the lines of those in Delhi.