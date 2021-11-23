Former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan K Varma on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee inducted Varma into her party at an event in New Delhi.

In January 2020, the Janata Dal (United) had expelled Varma from the party after he criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act. At the time, the party also expelled political strategist Prashant Kishor for the same reason.

Varma had asked Kumar to “take a principled stand” against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

The former Janata Dal (United) leader was a member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha between June 2014 and July 2016.

We are elated to welcome Shri @PavanK_Varma into our Trinamool Congress family.



His rich political experience will help us serve the people of India and take this nation forward to even better days! pic.twitter.com/DlBiYtaqFX — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 23, 2021

Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also met lyricist Javed Akhtar and activist and columnist Sudheendra Kulkarni on Tuesday.

Kulkarni had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1996 and had left the party in 2009. He was earlier a close aide of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and had worked as his speechwriter.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kirti Azad is also likely to join the TMC in Delhi on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Azad had joined Congress in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, The New Indian Express reported.

Before his stint with the Congress, he was a part of the BJP for 26 years. Azad was suspended from the saffron party in 2015 after he accused former Union minister Arun Jaitley of corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association.

Following the Trinamool Congress’ victory in the Assembly polls, several political leaders have quit the BJP.

Five MLAs – Krishna Kalyani, Mukul Roy, Tanmoy Ghosh, Biswajit Das and Soumen Roy – returned to the Trinamool Congress in the last two months.

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo left the BJP and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party on September 18.

Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee also quit the saffron party on October 31 to join the Trinamool Congress.