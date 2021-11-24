West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. This was the first meeting between the West Bengal chief minister and the prime minister after the Assembly elections in the state, which the Trinamool Congress had won.

Banerjee said that she demanded that the Centre should withdraw its decision to extend the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction to 50 km from the international boundary in the state, ANI reported.

The Border Security Force’s area of operation in West Bengal was earlier up to 15 kilometres from the international border.

Banerjee, who is also the chief of the Trinamool Congress, said on Wednesday that she discussed several matters related to West Bengal during the meeting with the prime minister.

Banerjee is on a four-day visit to Delhi.

The chief minister had earlier said that she would discuss the Centre’s allocation of funds for West Bengal during the meeting with Modi.

In the past, Banerjee has heavily criticised Modi over a range of matters, including the shortages of Covid-19 vaccine doses and, most recently, the Pegasus controversy.

Mamata Banerjee meets Subramanian Swamy

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in the national Capital.

Swamy said that he considers the Trinamool Congress chief to be similar to politicians like Jayprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar and PV Narasimha Rao. He said that these leaders “meant what they said and said what they meant”.

Swamy added that this was a rare quality in Indian politics.