The Congress on Wednesday asked its Patiala MP and wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, to explain her stand for indulging in “anti-party activities”, ANI reported.

In a letter to Kaur, Congress’ Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary said that the party would be forced to take disciplinary action against her if she fails to explain herself on the matter

Congress alleged that Kaur has been indulging in anti-party activities since Singh quit the Congress and formed his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress earlier this month.

“We are also made aware of your open announcements in the media about siding with your husband’s party,” the letter to Kaur stated.

Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary writes to party MP Preneet Kaur, seeking explanation within 7 days on reports of her anti-party activities



"... otherwise the party will be forced to take necessary disciplinary action," the letter reads pic.twitter.com/pXsP8GXE7W — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

On November 22, the Patiala MP had indicated that she might join the Punjab Lok Congress, The Indian Express reported.

“Captain Amarinder Singh has always stood by the commitment he makes,” she had said. “I am with my family.”

Singh had stepped down as the chief minister of Punjab on September 18 after a bitter feud with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Since then, Singh has repeatedly criticised the Congress for humiliating him.

Days after resigning from the top post, Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, setting off speculation that he may join the BJP.

On November 2, Singh resigned from the Congress and announced the formation of his own political party – the Punjab Lok Congress. Singh had said that his party would contest all the 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

Earlier this year, the tussle between Singh and Sidhu, who was demanding a more prominent role in the Congress, had thrown the Punjab unit of the Congress into a crisis. Sidhu had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on September 28, just two months after being appointed to the post.

He had reportedly been upset about changes made to the Punjab Cabinet and appointments to the state administration.

On November 5, Sidhu withdrew his resignation as the chief of the Punjab unit of the Congress.