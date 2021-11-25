Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee on Thursday summoned actor Kangana Ranaut to appear before it on December 6 to explain her remarks about Sikhs, PTI reported.

The panel claimed it had received numerous complaints about allegedly derogatory remarks made by Ranaut on her Instagram account on Saturday, NDTV reported.

The actor had said that “Khalistani terrorists were arm twisting the government”. Her comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws will be repealed during the Winter Session of the Parliament scheduled to begin on November 29.

The summons issued by the Delhi Assembly panel to Ranaut stated that the actor was “blanketly labelling [Sikhs] as Khalistani terrorists... has the potential to engender disharmony as well as cause wounding humiliation to the entire Sikh community”.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have booked Ranaut for her comments on Instagram based on a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

The actor has been charged under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

Over the last couple of years, Ranaut has repeatedly courted controversies with her comments and unsubstantiated allegations. Most recently, she had said that India had attained freedom in 2014 and what the country got in 1947 was charity.

She is also facing a defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar for her comments about him.

In May, social media company Twitter had permanently suspended her account on the platform. A Twitter spokesperson had then said that Ranaut repeatedly violated the company’s policy on “hateful conduct and abusive behaviour”.