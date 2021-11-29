Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha passes Bill to repeal farm laws without debate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government was willing to discuss and respond to all questions.
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, without any discussion even as Opposition leaders demanded a debate.
Soon after Parliament convened for the Winter Session, Lok Sabha was adjourned as Opposition leaders shouted slogans against the three farm laws. The House reconvened at noon and the bill was passed within minutes.
In his customary remarks before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was willing to discuss and respond to all questions. He urged leaders to maintain the dignity of the House during the proceedings.
Live updates
12.20 pm: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourns the House till 2 pm.
12.15 pm: The Lok Sabha passes the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, without any discussions even as Opposition leaders call for a debate.
12.08 pm: As Lok Sabha proceedings resume, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tables the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in the House reports ANI.
11.58 am: Only one question was taken up during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha before it was adjourned, reports The Indian Express.
11.55 am: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that his government was willing to answer any questions during the Winter Session of Parliament.
“Hollow words, Mr Prime Minister,” the MP says in a tweet. “You ran away from discussing Pegasus and are responsible for disrupting full Monsoon Session. In Septermber 2020, your government broke every rule and bulldozed farm laws. The problem is no one in your Cabinet will tell you that Parliament is not Man Ki Baat.”
11.20 am: Rajya Sabha proceedings are adjourned till 12.19 pm to pay tributes to senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who died in September.
11.11 am: Lok Sabha is adjourned till 12 pm as Opposition MPs continue to shout slogans against the farm laws. The Opposition is also demanding a legal guarantee that all farmers should get remunerative prices for their crops.
11.08 am: Opposition shouts “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” slogans in Lok Sabha.
11.06 am: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings for the Winter Session have started.
11.05 am: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi leads a protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. The government has listed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha’s list of business for today.
10.38 am: The prime minister speaks about the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant. He urges all MPs and others to be cautious during this time.
10.35 am: Modi adds that this is an important session of Parliament and citizens want it to be a productive one.
10.33 am: The dignity of the House should be maintained, he says, adding that the conduct of political leaders should inspire younger generations.
10.32 am: Modi says his government is ready to discuss and respond to all the questions in Parliament.
10.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.