The government has sought five names from the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, to form a committee to discuss minimum support price and their other demands, farmers’ leader Darshan Pal said on Tuesday, according to PTI.

“We have not yet decided on the names,” Pal told PTI. “We will decide this in our December 4 [Saturday] meeting.”

Although the Parliament repealed the three farm laws on Monday, the farmers’ leaders have said that they will continue their protest till their other demands are met.

These include a legal guarantee on minimum support price on crops, withdrawal of cases lodged against the protestors during the farm laws agitation, suspension of minister Ajay Mishra from the Union Cabinet, among others.

On Monday, farmers’ leaders from Punjab had given Centre time till the next day to decide on these other demands. They had also said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called an emergency meeting on Wednesday to decide on the future course of action.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that a committee would be formed to decide on matters such as promoting zero budgeting-based agriculture, changing crop patterns and making the minimum support price more effective and transparent.

The prime minister had said the committee would include representatives of the Centre, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists and agricultural economists.

He had made the statement while announcing the withdrawal of the farm laws.