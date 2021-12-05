A look at the headlines right now:

Day after 13 civilians killed by security forces, fresh violence erupts in Nagaland’s Mon district: On Sunday afternoon, Assam Rifles personnel fired at local residents who entered its camp to protest Saturday’s killings. Naga groups, politicians condemn civilians killing by security forces: The BJP’s Nagaland unit said the firing that left 13 civilians dead on December 4 ‘amounts to genocide’. India’s Omicron variant tally climbs to 21 after more cases detected in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi: Seven new cases were found in Maharashtra, one in Delhi and nine in Rajasthan. BJP district chief in Nagaland alleges security forces fired at him ‘despite party flag on car’: How will the world run if the Hindustani Army kills civilians like this, asked Nyawang Konyak. Assam journalist charged with sedition after complainant claims his article could hurt brotherhood: Anirban Roy Choudhury runs a news website named ‘Barak Bulletin’ in Cachar district. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi resigns as host of Sansad TV show after being suspended from RS: Twelve Opposition MPs were suspended from the Upper House on November 29 for their conduct in the Monsoon Session. Over 100 arrested in Pakistan for lynching of Sri Lankan man accused of blasphemy: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said they will be prosecuted with ‘full severity of the law’. Need a countrywide movement against bank privatisation, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait: Unions have been opposing the Centre’s decision to privatise two public sector banks and a two-day-long strike will begin from December 16. India’s genome consortium backtracks on booster dose advice, says need more experiments: A week ago, the organisation had said that the additional shots may be considered for people above the age of 40. Amid Omicron concerns, Centre cautions states reporting rise in Covid cases: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the states to take necessary steps to control the spread of the virus.