The big news: Tension in Nagaland after several civilians killed in ambush, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Naga groups and politicians condemned the killings and described it as a ‘black day’, and India’s Omicron tally rose to 21.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Day after 13 civilians killed by security forces, fresh violence erupts in Nagaland’s Mon district: On Sunday afternoon, Assam Rifles personnel fired at local residents who entered its camp to protest Saturday’s killings.
- Naga groups, politicians condemn civilians killing by security forces: The BJP’s Nagaland unit said the firing that left 13 civilians dead on December 4 ‘amounts to genocide’.
- India’s Omicron variant tally climbs to 21 after more cases detected in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi: Seven new cases were found in Maharashtra, one in Delhi and nine in Rajasthan.
- BJP district chief in Nagaland alleges security forces fired at him ‘despite party flag on car’: How will the world run if the Hindustani Army kills civilians like this, asked Nyawang Konyak.
- Assam journalist charged with sedition after complainant claims his article could hurt brotherhood: Anirban Roy Choudhury runs a news website named ‘Barak Bulletin’ in Cachar district.
- Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi resigns as host of Sansad TV show after being suspended from RS: Twelve Opposition MPs were suspended from the Upper House on November 29 for their conduct in the Monsoon Session.
- Over 100 arrested in Pakistan for lynching of Sri Lankan man accused of blasphemy: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said they will be prosecuted with ‘full severity of the law’.
- Need a countrywide movement against bank privatisation, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait: Unions have been opposing the Centre’s decision to privatise two public sector banks and a two-day-long strike will begin from December 16.
- India’s genome consortium backtracks on booster dose advice, says need more experiments: A week ago, the organisation had said that the additional shots may be considered for people above the age of 40.
- Amid Omicron concerns, Centre cautions states reporting rise in Covid cases: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the states to take necessary steps to control the spread of the virus.