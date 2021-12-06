The Nagaland government on Sunday formed a Special Investigation Team to inquire into the deaths of 13 civilians, who were gunned down by security forces in the state’s Mon district on Saturday, the state home department said in statement.

The team comprises Inspector General of Police Limasunep Jamir, Director General of Police Roopa M, Superintendent of Police (crime) Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police Kilang Walling and Deputy Commandant Relo Aye.

“In order to facilitate free and fair investigation of the case and looking at the complexity of the case, which may involve investigation in multiple jurisdictions beyond the district, it has been decided to transfer the investigation of the matter to the State Crime Police Station…,” the order stated.

The Nagaland Home Department also said that a first information report under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) had been filed at Tizit Police Station.

The first information report, a copy of which was accessed by NDTV, said that the intention of security forces was to “murder and injure civilians”.

“It is to be noted that at the time of incident there was no police guide nor security forces did make requisition to police station to provide police guide for their operation,” the first information report read. “Hence it is obvious that the intention of security forces is to murder and injure civilians.”

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the 13 civilians who were killed in the firing on Saturday, PTI reported. The government will also bear the cost of the injured civilians’ medical treatment.

TMC stands in solidarity

A five-member Trinamool Congress delegation will visit Nagaland on Monday to stand with the bereaved families of the 13 civilians who were killed in Nagaland by members of the security forces on Saturday.

The delegation comprises four Members of Parliament – Prasun Banerjee, Sushmita Dev, Aparupa Poddar and Santanu Sen – and party spokesperson Biswajit Deb.

“The Trinamool Congress family vows to stand beside the loved ones of the victims amid such difficult times,” the party said.

The firing incident

On Saturday evening, soldiers ambushed a vehicle in Mon district, killing six workers returning to Oting village from a coal mine in a nearby forest.

A member of the security forces mistook the coal mine workers as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), PTI reported.

The Army said its personnel had launched the security operation based on “credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents”.

After the ambush, local residents set the vehicles of the security forces on fire. As the soldiers fled, they shot dead more civilians.

One person was killed and another injured on Sunday afternoon after locals entered a camp of the Assam Rifles to protest against Saturday’s killing.