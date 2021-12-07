The big news: Farmers to decide on protests amid pending demands, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nagaland government will appeal to Centre to repeal AFSPA, and the World Inequality Report said that India is among the most unequal nations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha to decide tomorrow on continuing farm law protests: On Tuesday, the Centre wrote to the farmer bodies, chalking out a proposal of actions on their pending demands.
- After civilian killings, Nagaland government says it will appeal to Centre to repeal AFSPA:The chief of the Nagaland unit of the BJP said that the decision was taken ‘irrespective of party lines’.
- India is among the most unequal countries, says World Inequality Report: In 2021, the top 1% of India’s population earned 21.7% of the total national income, while the bottom 50% made just 13.1%.
- Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan, Goan novelist Damodar Mauzo win Jnanpith Award: Previously, both of them have received the Sahitya Akademi Award, which is considered among India’s most prestigious literary honours.
- Census 2021 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai did not specify any deadline for completing the Census process.
- UAE to switch to four-and-a-half-day work week from January 1: The country will have a Saturday-Sunday weekend unlike other gulf nations.
- After 107 days in jail, Muslim bangle seller assaulted by mob in Indore gets bail: Tasleem Ali has been accused of sexually harassing a Class 6 student.
- Nawab Malik breached undertaking to not comment about NCB officer, his family, says Bombay HC: The court asked the Maharashtra minister to explain why action should not be taken against him.
- Kerala accuses TN of opening shutters of Mullaperiyar dam without notice, says it will approach SC: The two states have been caught in a dispute, as Kerala has called for a new reservoir to be constructed citing structural problems with the 126-year-old dam.
- Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion, allege company failed to take action on hate speech: In 2018, the company had admitted that it did not do enough to prevent the spread of violence and hate speech against the community in Myanmar.