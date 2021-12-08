Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that a party delegation will visit Nagaland on Wednesday to meet the families of the 14 civilians who were killed in separate incidents of firing by the security forces last week, reported ANI.

The Congress had constituted the four-member delegation on Monday, reported the Hindustan Times. Besides Gogoi and Kumar, it also comprises party leaders Jitendra Singh and Anto Antony. The delegation will submit a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi within seven days.

On Saturday evening, the security forces mistakenly opened fire at a pick-up van carrying coal miners from the Tiru area to their village Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district, killing six on board. They mistook the group of workers for insurgents.

After the ambush, residents set vehicles of the security forces on fire. As the soldiers fled, they shot dead more civilians, alleged Nyawang Konyak, the president of the Mon district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the ensuing chaos, seven more civilians and one soldier died.

The violence spilled over into Sunday afternoon after locals entered a camp of the Assam Rifles to protest against Saturday’s killings. At least one more person was killed after security forces fired back at protestors.

On the incident, Congress leader Ajoy Mishra, who is one of the member of the delegation, said that it was an intelligence failure. He claimed that the compensation given to the families was very small.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had told Parliament that the Centre regrets the killings. The home minister said all agencies have been asked to ensure that such civilian casualties do not occur while acting against insurgents in the future.

The Nagaland government has formed a special investigation team to investigate the killings.