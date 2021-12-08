IAF helicopter crash: 13 of 14 people on board dead, CDS Bipin Rawat’s condition not clear
The chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat’s wife, his assistant, security commandos and Air Force personnel were on board.
An Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday. Thirteen of the 14 people on board have died, Nilgiris collector SP Amrith said.
The Air Force confirmed that Rawat was on board and that an inquiry was underway into the accident. Though, there is no official statement about the condition of the chief of defence staff, or his wife Madhulika Rawat.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to brief Parliament about the crash. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he would visit the crash site.
Live updates
5.45 pm: Nilgiris collector SP Amrith tells PTI that 13 of the 14 people on board the helicopter have died. “There is one male survivor,” he adds.
There is still no official statement on General Bipin Rawat’s condition.
5.36 pm: Army chief MM Naravane also visits Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat home in Delhi.
5.30 pm: Bipin Rawat is India’s first chief of defence staff, a position that the Indian government established in 2019. The post was set up with the aim of integrating the three services – the Army, the Air Force and the Navy.
5.25 pm: The Indian Army takes control of the crash site, reports The Hindu.
5.20 pm: The Cabinet Committee on Security will meet today at 6.30 pm after the Air Force’s Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu.
5.15 pm: Political leaders pray for the well-being of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat as an Indian Air Force helicopter with him on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
4.50 pm: Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari has left for Sulur Airbase, reports ANI.
4.15 pm: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to issue a statement in Parliament tomorrow about the helicopter crash, according to NDTV. Earlier, Singh had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
3.50 pm: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived at the home of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in Delhi, reports ANI.
3.45 pm: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, citing preliminary information, says that Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat has been taken to hospital for treatment, reports ANI.
3.40 pm: Local witnesses recall hearing a loud crash and watching the helicopter fall from the sky and burst into flames, reports The News Minute.
“I saw the helicopter coming down,” a witness identified as Krishnswamy says. “There were terrible loud sounds. It hit one tree and was on fire then itself.”
3.30 pm: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran tells reporters that five people have died and the condition of two persons is critical, according to ANI.
3.53 pm: The Tamil Nadu government has also sent senior officials, including the Nilgiri District Collector, to the accident site, reports NDTV. A medical team from Udhagamandalam and experts from Coimbatore are at the spot.
The helicopter crashed shortly after take off from Sulur air base in nearby Coimbatore and when it was on its way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington town, nearly three kilometres north of Coonoor.
3.50 pm: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin says he is shocked by the Air Force’s Mi-17V5 helicopter crash. “I’ve instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I’m rushing to the spot,” he says in a tweet.
2.35 pm: Visuals from the crash site in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area in the hilly Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.
2.30 pm: Rawat’s wife, his defence assistant, security commandos and Indian Air Force personnel were among the 14 people on board, reports NDTV.
2.10 pm: The Indian Air Force says its Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. It adds that an investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.