Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar have approached a court in Mumbai seeking directions to social media companies Google, Facebook and Twitter to restrain them from displaying or publishing “malicious and defamatory” contents against the couple, reported Live Law.

Sameer Wankhede is already involved in a case filed by his father Dhyandev Wankhede against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for making defamatory comments about his son and their family.

Malik has levelled several allegations against Sameer Wankhede, who until November 5 had been investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

In one of his claims, the minister alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau officer had produced a forged birth certificate to get his job under the Scheduled Caste category.

After the High Court had on November 22 refused to restrain Malik from making comments, Dhyandev Wankhede challenged the single-bench order two days later.

In the suit filed before a civil court in Borivali last month, Sameer Wankhede and his wife claimed that “sponsored misinformation” was being spread on social media platforms against them by various “unscrupulous elements”.

The couple alleged that the misinformation was being spread by those against whom the Narcotics Control Bureau officer had taken action in his professional capacity.

The plea stated that these social media companies are required to ensure that misinformation, defamatory and depreciative statements are not permitted on their platforms under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“I say that the defendants [the social media companies] have failed through their acts of omission to take any steps against the defamation and smear campaigns against myself and plaintiff no 2 [Redkar] rampant on their platforms which the defendants have total control over,” the plea said.

The couple alleged that the social media companies had abdicated their responsibility to check misinformation as such activities attract more users to their platforms and generates revenue for them.

“The modus operandi is such that the defendants and mainstream media interchangeably feed off each other, such that gossip, wilful rumours and character assassination done on the defendants’ [social media] channels are picked up by the mainstream media,” the plea said, according to The Indian Express.

The plea said that this continued campaign was meant to discredit him and his official work.

“It is only just and fair that the defendants be directed to prevent the misuse of their platforms to threaten and defame me for being a government servant, who has no other remedy,” the plea said.

The plea said that when these “unscrupulous elements” realised that Sameer Wankhede was largely unaffected by such “character assassination”, they started targeting his wife, reported PTI.

“The plaintiffs state that the circle of such accusations have been only widening to cover even the distant relatives of the plaintiffs,” it added.

Wankhede had earlier impleaded the Indian branch of these companies. During the hearing last month, the court had given Wankhede time to move against the parent companies as defendants.

The court will now hear the matter on December 17.