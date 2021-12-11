Farmers camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghaziabad borders on Saturday will take out victory processions as they head back to their villages in Punjab and Haryana after a year-long agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws, NDTV reported.

Delhi: Farmers vacate the Singhu border area after announcing to suspend their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues. pic.twitter.com/dFUhsviFVT — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, on Thursday called off the protests after the farmers accepted the Centre’s new proposal on their pending demands.

Although Parliament had repealed the three farm laws on November 29, the farmer leaders had said that they would continue their protests until their other demands were met. These include a legal guarantee on minimum support price on crops, withdrawal of cases lodged against the protestors during the farm law agitation and suspension of minister Ajay Mishra from the Union Cabinet.

Protesting farmers take down their tents at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) as they prepare to return to their homes following the announcement of the suspension of their year-long protest. pic.twitter.com/mSAWOc2WOz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2021

Since Friday, the farmers have been dismantling their makeshift shelters at the Singhu border, the Hindustan Times reported. They are expected to vacate the site by December 15.

The victory march was supposed to take place on Friday. However, it was postponed to Saturday so that it did not coincide with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s funeral. Rawat and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmers celebrate the success of their protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues at Tikri Border after the suspension of their year-long protest. pic.twitter.com/oFvn0cJxdz — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday said that the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana governments had agreed to withdraw cases filed against the protesters during the agitation.

The Centre also said that a committee, comprising agriculture scientists and representatives of the Union and state governments, and farmer bodies, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, will take the decisions on ensuring minimum support price for the produce.

The central government, however, did not promise to introduce a law to ensure the minimum remuneration for procuring the crops from the farmers.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the unions will hold a review meeting on January 15. He said that they might resume the agitation if the government does not fulfil its promises.

The farm laws and their repeal

Thousands of farmers had been holding sit-in demonstrations at the borders of the national Capital since November last year. The agitation began with the demand for repeal of the three farm laws passed in the Parliament in September 2020.

The farmers were concerned about the new laws, which would have opened up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies. The Centre, however, had claimed that the laws would give farmers more access to markets and boost production through private investment.

On November 19, on the occasion of Guru Parab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the laws will be repealed.

On December 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the withdrawal of the laws after a Bill proposing their repeal was passed in Parliament during the Winter Session.