The big news: Farmers head back home in victory march, and nine other top stories
The Punjab government moved Supreme Court against the extension of BSF’s jurisdiction, and Haryana CM said offering namaz in the open will not be tolerated.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farmer unions take out a victory march as year-long protests come to an end: Thousands of farmers on Saturday vacated the sites at Delhi’s Singhu and Ghazipur borders where they had built tent cities during a year-long agitation against the agricultural laws.
- Punjab moves Supreme Court against Centre’s decision to extend BSF jurisdiction in state: In the plea, the state government said that the decision encroached upon its powers. The Congress-ruled Punjab is the first state to challenge the decision in court.
- Offering namaz in the open will not be tolerated, says Haryana CM Khattar: For the past three months, Hindutva groups have been preventing Muslims from gathering for Friday prayers in the state’s Gurugram city.
- US imposes sanctions on China, Myanmar and North Korea citing human rights violations: Washington DC said this was a message that the country will act against those who abuse the power of the state to inflict suffering and repression.
- India’s tally of Omicron cases rises to 33 after Delhi reports new case: The patient had travelled to South Africa and Zimbabwe and had been fully vaccinated.
- Mumbai bans gatherings for two days as state records 17 cases of Omicron variant: On Friday, Maharashtra had recorded seven cases of the Omicron variant, which pushed the state’s tally of the variant till 17. One of the patients in Maharashtra is a three-and-a-half-year-old child.
- There is no room for fake encounters, says NHRC chief Arun Mishra: The head of the country’s statutory human rights body also said that speedy justice was key to rule of law.
- Speed up construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandits, Parliament panel tells Centre: The government had announced in 2015 that it would construct 6,000 accommodation units in Kashmir for the community .
- At 8.3 degrees, Friday night was Delhi’s coldest in this winter season: The minimum temperature in the national Capital is likely to fall to 7 degrees Celsius by Sunday.
- Several states in the US hit by tornadoes, at least 50 killed in Kentucky: Governor Andy Beshear said at a press briefing that this was the most severe tornado in the history of Kentucky.