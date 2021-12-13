Political leaders and social media users have criticised the portrayal of women in a reading comprehension passage that appeared in the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education examination paper on Saturday.

One paragraph from the English question paper stated, “What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over children. The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she still tried to insist.”

It added, “There was more room now for disagreement between the parents, enabling the child to appeal from one to another, eventually ignoring both. In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and the mother deprived herself, in fact of the means of discipline.”

The passage stated that “some teenagers live in a world of their own” and goes to cite “lack of parental authority” as one of the reasons behind it. It said that over a century ago, the husband was considered the “master of the house” and the wife gave him “formal obedience”.

“It was only by accepting her husband’s sway that she could gain obedience from the young,” the passage said. “... Children and servants were in this way taught to know their own place.”

Later in the 20th Century, the passage said, that following the feminist revolt, married women retained their identities and some pursued separate careers and most men welcome the changed, dropping their “role of infallible tyrant in the home”.

This liberation of women led to the decline of parental authority, the passage claimed.

Appalling. This appeared in CBSE Class 10 exam today. How can something so regressive even be said about women? Or is CBSE simply endorsing Modi govt’s views about women? “Children and servants are indisciplined because wives stopped obeying their husbands” sick pic.twitter.com/znN65f6nAS — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 12, 2021

A multiple choice question following the passage asked students if the writer “appears to be a chavunist pig/ an arrogant person, takes a light-hearted approach to life, is a disgruntled husband, or has his family welfare at his heart”.

The board’s answer key says that the correct answer is the writer “takes a light hearted approach to life”, reported The Indian Express.

The CBSE faced a backlash on social media for the reading comprehension passage.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described it as “unbelievable” and asked if this “drivel” was really being taught to children.

In a tweet, she wrote, “Clearly the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?”

Tamil Nadu Congress spokesperson Lakshmi Ramachandran said that the CBSE should explain the question and tender an apology.

Following the row, the education board said that the matter will be referred to subject experts for their view.

“As regards the correct answer option and the answer key has been released by the board, it is clarified that if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students.” the CBSE said in a statement.

Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel?



Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum? @cbseindia29 @narendramodi?? pic.twitter.com/5NZyPUzWxz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 13, 2021

When regressive,anti women mentality thrives under a regime. This from CBSE paper:

“What people were slow to observe was that emancipation of wife destroyed parent’s authority over children.The mother didn’t exemplify the obedience upon which she insisted” https://t.co/aYpqpKM5CP — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 13, 2021

Here are a few reactions from social media users:

Class 10 CBSE English paper today says children and servants must be taught their place and women gaining some independence destroyed parents authority over children. Entire passage is so stupid. Who are these idiots setting question paper in CBSE? pic.twitter.com/txTRsL1Knx — Jayaram Venkatesan (@JayaramArappor) December 11, 2021

Bonus required pic.twitter.com/Y3sMYjqHqw — Akshaya Nagavarapu (@AkshayaN2007) December 12, 2021