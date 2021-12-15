A militant affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Uzrampathri area of Kashmir’s Pulwama district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said the police.

The police identified the deceased militant as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Heff-Shrimal in Shopian district. He was involved in many militancy-related incidents since 2017, including an attack in Shopian in 2018, in which four policemen were killed.

The police described Dar as an “A+ category terrorist” of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

“He was involved in killing of a non local neighbour namely Charnajeet son of Hans Raj resident of Fazila Punjab and injuring other in 2019 when they were loading apple boxes in a vehicle in Zainapora area of Shopian,” the police said in a press statement.

He was also allegedly involved in the killing of a girl named Ishrat Muneer, a resident of Dangerpora in Pulwama in February 2019.

A joint team of the police, the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles regiment and the Central Reserve Police Force had launched a search operation on Tuesday night after receiving information about the presence of militants. The gunfight broke out after the militants opened fire at the security forces, said the police. The gunfight continued till Wednesday morning.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-series rifle along with three magazines recovered from him,” the statement said.

The police added that a case has been registered against Dar and investigation was underway.

The gunfight took place a day after a militant attack in Srinagar’s Zewan area killed three police personnel.