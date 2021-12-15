The Gwalior district collector on Tuesday threatened to hang officials if there is a delay in vaccination against coronavirus.

The collector, Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, made the remark during a meeting of officials from the Bhitarwar tehsil of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh.

“If there is a delay of even a day, I will hang you,” Singh said to an official, as seen in a video shared by NDTV. It has been shared widely on social media.

Singh later told Aaj Tak that the video was authentic, and that such words need to be used when people do not their work.

During a meeting on #CovidVaccine when Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh came to know that the COVID-19 vaccination target was not achieved. He said "There shouldn't be a delay of even a single day. If it happens, 'phasi pe tang dunga'@ndtv@ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/n9fOXovRa8 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 15, 2021

“Vaccinate people in their houses, fields, prostrate before people, sit in their houses for 24 hours, urge them...I don’t care,” the Gwalior collector said in the video. “I want full vaccination.”

The Madhya Pradesh government has set a target of vaccinating its entire eligible population by the end of December.

Till now, a total of 9,50,21,120 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, according to PTI. Out of these, 2,39,624 shots were administered on Tuesday itself.

In November, Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district administration had said that citizens who have not received a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine will not get petrol, gas or groceries. Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan had asked employees at fair price shops, gas agencies and petrol pumps to check the vaccination certificates of customers.

