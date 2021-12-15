The big news: Opposition corners Centre over report on Lakhimpur violence, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The lone survivor of the IAF chopper crash died, and Virat Kohli contradicted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on ODI captaincy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition calls for removal of Union minister after SIT report on Lakhimpur killings: Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the violence in Uttar Pradesh. But, the BJP dismissed the demand to remove Ajay Mishra.
- Lone survivor of IAF chopper crash Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others had died in the crash on December 8.
- Virat Kohli on ODI captaincy, communication with BCCI, equation with Rohit Sharma & more: Kohli said that he was told by the selection committee at the end of a call that he had been replaced as India’s one-day international captain.
- Minister Ajay Mishra abuses, manhandles journalist on being questioned about his jailed son: On Tuesday, a UP Police SIT had said that the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in October was planned. The Union minister’s son is an accused in the case.
- No need for Aryan Khan to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau every week, says Bombay HC: Last week, Khan had applied for being exempted from the weekly appearances, which was part of his bail conditions in a drug-related case.
- There have been no attacks on Christians in Karnataka, claims state minister: A report by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties on Tuesday listed 39 incidents of violence against Christians in Karnataka between January and November.
- Our vaccines may become ineffective in emerging situations, says India’s Covid task force chief: Dr VK Paul said there was a need to create a vaccine that could target the new strains and adapt to the changing nature of the variants.
- Supreme Court asks Maharashtra to notify 27% OBC seats under general category for local body polls: On December 6, the court had put a hold on the elections to seats reserved for the Other Backward Classes.
- Money laundering law will lose its relevance if used indiscriminately, Supreme Court tells ED: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana remarked that the law needed to be used reasonably.
- Kolkata’s Durga Puja added to Unesco’s ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ list: The Unesco lauded the festival for its all-inclusive approach.