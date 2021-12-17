The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the inquiry proceedings of a committee formed by the West Bengal government to investigate allegations that the Pegasus spyware was used by central government agencies to spy on politicians, journalists and activists in the country, reported Live Law.

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana was unhappy about the commission going forward with the proceedings even as the Supreme Court itself formed an independent committee to look into the matter in October.

The Pegasus spyware has been at the centre of a debate on privacy violations. In July, a global investigation involving 17 news organisations had revealed that the software was allegedly used to spy on heads of states, activists and journalists in several countries.

The spyware is licensed to governments around the world by the Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group. The company insists that it licences the software only to “vetted governments” with good human-rights records and that Pegasus is intended to target criminals.

But a leaked list, featuring more than 50,000 phone numbers “concentrated in countries known to engage in surveillance of their citizens”, was accessed by Paris-based media nonprofit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International. It became the basis of a global investigation called the Pegasus Project in which 17 media organisations collaborated.

According to Indian news website The Wire, which focused on the Indian portion of the list, “the numbers of those in the database include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving ministers in the Narendra Modi government, current and former heads and officials of security organisations and scores of businesspersons”.

The Wire reported that Trinamool Congress MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s number was found in the database.

Traces of Pegasus was also found in elections strategist Prashant Kishore’s phone, according to digital forensics conducted by Amnesty International’s Security Lab.

Following this, the West Bengal government had formed a panel in July. The members of the commission are retired Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur and former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya.

In August, the Supreme Court had asked the West Bengal government to “show restraint” in relation to conducting the inquiry but had not stayed the proceedings.

The bench had agreed to the statement of West Bengal government counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi that he would convey the court’s message to the state administration.