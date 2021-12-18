A man was killed in Punjab’s Amritsar city on Saturday after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple, The Tribune reported. The man was killed by enraged staff of the Golden Temple, according to The Times of India.

The president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee confirmed that the person was killed. However, the police have not issued a statement on the matter.

Around 5.45 pm on Saturday, the man entered the shrine by jumping over a metal grill and tried to pick up a kirpan (ceremonial sword) kept in front of the Sikh holy text Guru Granth Sahib, according to the Hindustan Times.

Visuals have been shared widely on social media.

An alleged attempt of sacrilege by a young person reported inside sanctum sanctorum of Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar today evening.@SGPC sevadar apprehended the accused , police was also called at #SGPC office for further action aganist the accused.#GoldenTemple

v @PTC_Network pic.twitter.com/VsPOC0GtvJ — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) December 18, 2021

A sacrilege attempt was made inside Darbar Sahib. The man attempted to jump over Guru Garanth Sahib while evening prayers were going on. The culprit has been caught. #sikhs #goldentemple

Visuals shared by social media users showed a body covered in a piece of cloth lying inside the premises of the Golden Temple. This was reportedly the second attempt of alleged sacrilege in four days at the Golden Temple.

More details are awaited.