Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Modi government of not allowing a discussion on important matters in Parliament, including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

When a reporter pointed out that the government had called a meeting to discuss the suspension of the MPs but the Opposition parties did not attend it, Gandhi said that the Congress wants Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, to be sacked.

“The government is not allowing it [discussion],” Gandhi said.

Four farmers were among the eight people who were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 during a protest against the agricultural laws. Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra had run over protestors. He was arrested on October 9.

During the Winter Session, the Opposition has intensified its demand for the removal of Ajay Mishra from the Cabinet

On Monday, Gandhi also castigated the government for claiming that Opposition parties were not allowing Parliament to function properly.

“It is the responsibility of the government to bring the House in order and run it and not of the Opposition,” the Congress leader said. “It is also the government’s responsibility to allow a debate.”

ये कैसी सरकार है जिसे सदन को सँभालना नहीं आता?



महंगाई

लखीमपुर

MSP

लद्दाख़

पेगासस

निलंबित सांसद

जैसे मुद्दों पर हमारी आवाज़ की बुलंदी नहीं रोक सकते…



हिम्मत है तो होने दो चर्चा! pic.twitter.com/RPeUe5RqSH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 20, 2021

The former Congress chief also said that he wanted to raise the matter of granting statehood to Ladakh but he was not also allowed to do so.

“I want to tell all people of Ladakh – don’t be afraid,” he said, according to PTI. “Whatever is yours, you will get.”

In Parliament on Monday, Gandhi had moved an adjournment motion to discuss Ladakh’s statehood.

“I wanted to support them [Ladakh residents demanding statehood] and I wanted to raise their issue in Parliament,” he said. “Unfortunately, the government does not allow us to raise it.”

The residents of Ladakh have been demanding statehood for the Union Territory and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The erstwhile state was split into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Those living in Leh initially welcomed the move as it fulfilled their long-standing demand for Ladakh to be made a Union Territory. But, people in Kargil had protested against it.

However, in August, representatives of the two district united to seek statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. The Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, two prominent groups representing political, religious and social organisations in Ladakh, had announced their plans for large-scale protests in November.

On Monday, Ladakh residents had observed a bandh in view of their demands.