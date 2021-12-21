Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had an angry outburst in Rajya Sabha on Monday over the suspension of 12 leaders from the House, NDTV reported.

“Your bad days are coming,” Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha discussing the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill. “I curse you.”

Bachchan’s outburst in the House came the same day her daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in the Panama Papers case.

Her outburst was directed towards the leaders on the treasury benches and the Chair of the House, Bhuwaneswar Kalitha, who she claimed was not protecting the 12 MPs suspended at the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament on November 29.

The MPs were suspended for allegedly being unruly and violent during the Monsoon Session in August. The session was marked by disruptions in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha because of the Pegasus spyware row and the farm laws.

Bachchan on Monday also said that the proceedings of Rajya Sabha were terrible since the leaders spent discussing clerical errors for three to four hours but was not ready to discuss the matter of the suspended MPs, NDTV reported.

“We want justice,” she said. “We don’t expect justice from there, but can we expect it from you? How are you protecting the members of this house, or the 12 members sitting outside?”

She was also irked by an alleged personal remark made by one of the leaders from the treasury benches.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rakesh Sinha accused Bachchan of targeting the Chair, following which the alleged personal remarks were made against her by leaders from the treasury benches, NDTV reported.

Bachchan urged the Chair to take action against the leaders for making the comment against her, The Print reported. “What are you saying?” she asked. “Have the courage to stand up and speak… such nasty remarks!”

The Chair said that the unsuitable remarks would be removed from the record, according to NDTV. “If you have the intention to fight, this is not the House,” he said. “I’m very sorry. I’m calling the next speaker,” Kalitha said.